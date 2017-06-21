Pinterest updates Lens feature with new design, tools, and categories

Pinterest launched its Lens feature earlier this year first as a beta, then to all users in March. In another update to Lens today, Pinterest is bringing a new design, improved camera tools, and new categories including fashion.

When the feature first launched, Pinterest stated “home decor ideas, things to wear and food to eat” were the ideal things to capture with Lens. Even though Lens started with a lot of limitations, Pinterest has done well to quickly improve and widen the feature’s capabilities.

Last month an update brought recipe suggestions based on scanning different foods with Lens. Pinterest also announced a partnership with Epicurious, Martha Stewart, and Food Network for recipe ratings.

Here are the details of today’s update:

• Cher’s Clueless Closet is closer to reality: Over the last month, we’ve more than doubled the number of object categories Lens has been trained to recognize, with a focus on fashion. According Pinner feedback, the majority want ideas for how to wear items they already own, so we’ve made major improvements to make Lens better at recommending outfit ideas for specific styles of shoes, dresses, hats and more. Lens can even help you find your next swimsuit, recognizing different styles to try like high-waisted bikinis, retro, strapless and more.

• Zoom, focus, Lens: We’re introducing a new design and camera features, including the ability to zoom in and out on objects as well as Tap to Focus. When you’re ready to search, tap the new capture button at the bottom of the screen to discover related ideas and objects.

• Shoot now, Search later: Because Pinners also search existing images from their photo gallery, it’s now easier to access images in Lens. We’ve also made recommended searches more prominent so it’s faster to discover new and seasonal ideas to try.

• More like this: We added Instant Ideas to Lens results, so you can quickly get related ideas to a specific result in just a tap.

Pinterest is available for free from Google Play.