Snapchat update adds Snap Map location sharing for Snaps and Stories

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature it calls Snap Map which lets you view Snaps by location and view Stories from around the world.

With the Snap Map, you can view Snaps of sporting events, celebrations, breaking news, and more from all across the world 🗺️

Snap’s new location feature even lets you share where you are with friends and follow their location as well.

If you and a friend follow one another, you can share your locations with each other so you can see where they’re at and what’s going on around them! Plus, meeting up can be a cinch 📍 Only the people you choose can see your location — so if you’re friends with your boss, you can still keep your location on the down low during a “sick day” 😉 Snaps you submit to Our Story can still show up on the Map, though!

In typical Snapchat style, the new Snap Map is rather hidden within the app. To access the Snap Map, go to the main camera screen and pinch into the screen “like you’re zooming out from a photo” as Snapchat says.

Snapchat has used location-based features in the app for years now including Geofilters based on specific locations — which Instagram has borrowed — and now Snap Map is taking location and using it for social and discovery features.

Snapchat for Android is available for free on the Play Store. Find more information on the new Snap Map feature here.