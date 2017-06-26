9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Echo $130, Chromecast + Mohu Leaf Antenna $65, LG 34-inch Gaming Monitor $500, more

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon Echo drops to $130, its best price of the year, as competition ramps up

Daily Deals: Google Chromecast and Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna $65, Swann Security System $140

LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor w/ two USB ports: $500 (Reg. $600)

Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot w/ Force Band $117 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K

Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support

The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two