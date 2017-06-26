9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Echo $130, Chromecast + Mohu Leaf Antenna $65, LG 34-inch Gaming Monitor $500, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Echo drops to $130, its best price of the year, as competition ramps up
Daily Deals: Google Chromecast and Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna $65, Swann Security System $140
LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor w/ two USB ports: $500 (Reg. $600)
Mpow Bluetooth Headphones w/ Mic and Remote: $16 (Reg. $25), more
Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]
9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot w/ Force Band $117 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Demon’s Rise, Magic Launcher Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Last Guardian $17, Assassin’s Creed Collection $25, more
- Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Intex Rest Airbeds from $22 Prime shipped
- FitDesk Under Desk Elliptical $75 shipped (Reg. $160+), today only
- Samsonite’s popular Classic Gusset Business Briefcase now $24 at Amazon
- Xbox One S 1TB + extra controller & Charge Kit: $290 ($350+ value), more
- Kershaw’s Cryo II Steel Pocket Knife drops to $19 Prime shipped (or less)
- Perry Ellis takes an Extra 50% off Sale Styles Today Only: jeans, shirts, and more!
- Time to jump on the Paddle Board craze with Tower rigid inflatables Gold Box at $499
- APC’s best-selling Back-UPS Battery w/ USB port now $46 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Braun Beard Shaver w/ accessories drops to $50 shipped (Reg. $65)
- VELCRO One Wrap Thin Ties tame your cable clutter for $6 Prime shipped
- Anker Amazon sale: iPhone/Android cases from $3, Wall Chargers, Headphones, more!
- The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
- App Store Free App of the Week: Telepaint goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- SWAT-action game Door Kickers now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Pandemic The Board Game for iOS just hit its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3+)
- Kingdom Rush Origins and Frontiers for iOS drop to $1 ea. (Reg. up to $5)
- Reckless Getaway iOS arcade racer free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K
Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support
The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two
- AirLink lets you go wireless with any audio device that isn’t already Bluetooth enabled
- Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range
- Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront
- Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
- Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
- Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console