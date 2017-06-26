Samsung’s ‘Rose Pink’ Galaxy S8+ goes official in Taiwan

Following a brief leak at the beginning of this month, Samsung has today made a new ‘Rose Pink’ variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ official in Taiwan (via SamMobile).

As for pricing, the phone will land at TW 27,900 (or roughly $920), and will be available only for a limited time on Samsung’s Taiwan online store. In other recent news, Samsung decided to rename the colors for the S8 to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, and Quicksand Gold in Taiwan.

Of course, the rest of the usual specs for the Galaxy S8+ remain the same. The phone has an Exynos 8895 system-on-a-chip, 4GB of RAM, a 12MP main camera, its famed 6.2-inch almost-bezel-less Infinity Display, and a 3500mAh battery to keep everything going.

There’s no word currently on when or if the color variant will make it outside Taiwan, but it wouldn’t be entirely surprising. Samsung has lately launched new color variants of its flagships in the US after sales have time to slow down.