9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V20 64GB $370, Samsung 24″ 4K Monitor (refurb) $270, Anker Android Cases from $3, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG V20 Unlocked 64GB Android Smartphone for $370 shipped (Reg. $450)
Samsung 28-inch 4K Monitor w/ two HDMI inputs: $270 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $600)
Anker Amazon sale: iPhone/Android cases from $3, Wall Chargers, Headphones, more!
CyberPower 1325 VA UPS powers 12 devices for $125 (Reg. $190)
Getting started with smart home tech: HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings and more
Hands-on: QNAP’s TVS-882ST is a compact NAS with tons of power-user features [Video]
9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones for iPhone are now just $89 shipped
Apple starts selling refurbished Apple Pencil, get one for $85
- Daily Deals: Klipsch KMC 3 Bluetooth Speaker $140, HUBSAN X4 Plus Quadcopter $20, more
- Ricoh Color Laser Multifunction Wireless Printer $135 (Reg. $288+)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: MGS V Definitive $22, Elder Scrolls Online $8, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Broken Age, Adventures of Mana, more
- Tablo 4-Tuner OTA DVR with Wi-Fi falls to $193 shipped, an Amazon all-time low
- Top Greener Smart USB Charger Outlet $16 Prime shipped, more
- Crate & Barrel summer clearance sale takes up to 50% off: outdoor, decor, bath and more!
- Coca Cola Can Mini Fridge holds up to 12 cold ones for $40 (Reg. up to $90)
- Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller for Sprinkler Systems drops to $104
- Top-rated T-fal Kitchen Cookware Sets from $18 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- This Crock-Pot slow cooks 4-qt. of your favorite dishes for $18 (Reg. $25)
- Enjoy Incredible Surround Sound with Boom 3D for Mac, now just $10
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box offers the Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool Kit for $100
- Free Month of Marvel Unlimited for the Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strips Kit (14 treatments) for $20 Prime shipped
- Save up to $330 on prev. gen 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- iTunes and Amazon launch under $8 movie sale packed w/ Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler hits
- Apple Event at Daily Steals: iPhone 6 Plus (cert. refurb) $350, Lightning Earpods $15, more
- The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
- App Store Free App of the Week: Telepaint goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- SWAT-action game Door Kickers now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- FTL space battle sim for iOS now matching its lowest price at $3 (Reg. $10)
- Pandemic The Board Game for iOS just hit its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3+)
- Kingdom Rush Origins and Frontiers for iOS drop to $1 ea. (Reg. up to $5)
- Reckless Getaway iOS arcade racer free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Nintendo officially announces the new SNES Classic Edition mini console
Good Reads: Summer book suggestions for all ages to enjoy
Amazon Echo Show reviews hit with a positive outlook despite initial quirks
- Mohu now offers a 65-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna to give more range to cord-cutters
- VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K
- Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support
- The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two
- AirLink lets you go wireless with any audio device that isn’t already Bluetooth enabled
- Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range
- Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront
- Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
- Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
- Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console