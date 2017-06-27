Chrome OS testing automatic night mode, more power controls in Canary channel

The Google Pixel has a convenient Night Light feature that can automatically tint the screen to reduce eyestrain during evening hours. Chrome OS is now testing a near identical feature in the latest Canary channel, which also features new power management controls.

A night mode that tweaks the color temperature of a display has been in testing for Chrome OS since last month. Further updates gave users more control over the exact tint levels.

The latest tweak to Night Light adds scheduling to automatically enable the feature based on either sunset or a custom schedule. When the latter is enabled, users are presented with a timeline of the day. Here, they can drag sliders to set the daily start and end time.

Meanwhile, Chrome OS is working on giving users more control over whether a device remains awake or goes to sleep when the lid is closed. This “When lid is closed” option is more useful for Chromebooks, but there is also a more general “When idle” setting for other Chrome OS form factors.

These features are currently in the highly experimental and usually unstable Canary channel. If they move forward, it will be at least be several months before they enter into the Stable channel for all users.

