Early Galaxy Note 8 leaks show a familiar design w/ odd camera & fingerprint sensor placement

We’re still a couple of months out from the return of the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup in the Galaxy Note 8, but the floodgates are finally starting to loosen up with some more information coming out. Last week we got an early description of the design, and today the first renders are coming out.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is under a lot of pressure to do well following the Note 7, and the company isn’t holding anything back. Early leaks tell us that the phone will be one of Samsung’s first with 6GB of RAM as well as a dual-camera system. In these new renders, we get a look at what those cameras will look like.

OnLeaks and 91Mobiles delivered the first collection of Galaxy Note 8 renders today showing the phone from all angles. The renders give us a pretty good idea of what to expect with another glass rear, Bixby button, S-Pen, and headphone jack. The overall design, like previous Notes, is very similar to the Galaxy S8 family, but with less of a dramatic curve on both the front and rear of the device.

BGR further confirms this overall design with a 3D CAD drawing of the phone that gives us a better idea of just how much the glass will curve and where it will do so.

The most interesting detail revealed in these leaks, though, is the placement of the camera sensor and fingerprint sensor. The Note 8 is almost certainly going to be Samsung’s first mainstream device with dual-cameras, and as previously revealed, these cameras are going to be mounted horizontally, off-center on the phone. It’s a bit of an odd way to place these cameras, but it works.

Like the Galaxy S8, the camera sensor housing will be directly next to the LED flash/heart rate sensor, as well as the fingerprint sensor. Samsung has seen a lot of criticism for the S8’s fingerprint sensor, and the same method is seemingly in place on the Note 8. The extra space between the camera and fingerprint sensor may help matters, but it feels likely that this is going to be another design people won’t love.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming months, potentially sometime around IFA where its rival LG will debut the V30. Pricing on the Note 8 is also expected to top the charts at nearly $1,000.

