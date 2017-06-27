Google News on the web gets Material redesign w/ simplified navigation, more perspectives

Google News has received a massive redesign on the web that focusses on readability and simplified navigation. Feature-wise, it has more personalization, while better highlighting different perspectives and fact-checking.

Leveraging Material Design, the web app looks much cleaner and less cluttered due to wider spacing. Stories are now displayed as cards, with key elements — publisher names, article labels, and images — larger for easier glanceability. Videos are also better highlighted in cards thanks to an improved algorithm.

Expanding a card will show similar articles and different perspectives, including Opinion pieces, Local Sources, and Most Referenced. There is also a shortcut to a “Full Coverage” page to read more about a story.

Sections like World and Business now feature icons in the dedicated left-hand navigation column. Personalized topics based on your interests and previous searches also appear here.

The right-most column has several widgets, including the usual weather one and topics that are “In the News.” There is also a Fact Check “block” that lists recently proofed articles.

Meanwhile, a new tab interface is used to further refine each section by Headlines, Local, and For You. The latter is again based on your interests and creates a “mini news feed” of articles that might be of interest to you.

Lastly, Settings has also been revamped and is now a more centralized location to add custom sections and edit existing ones. This update is beginning to rollout and will be available globally in the coming days.