9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Harmony Smart Control w/ Remote $70, Sceptre 55″ 4K HDTV $310, Powerbeats3 $130, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: Logitech Harmony Smart Control with Universal Remote $70, more
Sceptre 55-inch 4K HDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $310 shipped (Reg. $400)
Best Buy July 4th Sale: Powerbeats3 $130, 2017 iPad $300, MacBook deals, more!
Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited Membership goes up to 40% off: 6-mo. $45, more [Prime]
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]
Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]
9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Logitech M560 Wireless Mouse $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $27)
- Steam gift cards bring even deeper deals to the summer sale: $100 for $90
- Get an iPhone SE 16GB for just $5 per month (Reg. $17/mo.)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 1 from $24, Metro Redux $8, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dungelot, Infinity Blade III, more
- Mpow MFi Lightning Cables 2-Pack for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more
- Denon 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver with Bluetooth for $168 shipped (Orig. $280)
- Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Basketball Hoop hits Amazon all-time low: $27 shipped
- eBay offers $20 off orders of $100+ for the 4th of July: patio furniture, power tools, more!
- MacBook felt sleeves in all sizes priced from $4 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Fandango offering $3 off any movie ticket with Android Pay checkout
- Foot Locker takes an additional 25% off: Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more!
- Name Your Price for 12 Premium Coding Courses ($1,500+ value)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has Twisted Root Hammocks from $19 Prime shipped
- Best-Selling Anime Collections on Blu-ray from $15 highlight Amazon’s Gold Box
- Despicable Me 3 Minion HD Wi-Fi Camera is kid-friendly, on sale for $37.50
- Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)
- Save up to $330 on prev. gen 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- This MFi-Certified Apple Watch Dock has a built-in charging puck: $20 (Reg. $30)
- The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
- Apple-friendly Twelve South HiRise Stands for MacBooks and iMacs from $56
- Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- SWAT-action game Door Kickers now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- FTL space battle sim for iOS now matching its lowest price at $3 (Reg. $10)
- Koogeek’s Smart Plug w/ HomeKit support is back at $22 (Reg. $30)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now
- Top items to always keep in your gym bag for your workout
- Snips’ new offline digital assistant emphasizes privacy, challenges Siri and Alexa
- InkCase i7 Plus combines the iPhone and Kindle experience into one easy device
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
- WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
- Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now
- Neematic’s FR/1 eBike was built from the ground up to dominate any terrain
- Best diaper bags for the trendy and practical family
- Nintendo officially announces the new SNES Classic Edition mini console
- Mohu now offers a 65-Mile Indoor HDTV Antenna to give more range to cord-cutters
- Good Reads: Summer book suggestions for all ages to enjoy
- VRDL360 Camera fits in your pocket and shoots photos in 7K
- Amazon Echo Show reviews hit with a positive outlook despite initial quirks
- Covi lights up the smart speaker experience with HomeKit and Alexa support
- The wildly popular WhiteFox Mechanical Keyboard returns to Kickstarter for round two
- AirLink lets you go wireless with any audio device that isn’t already Bluetooth enabled