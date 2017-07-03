9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 11.6″ Chromebook (refurb) $160, Dell 28″ 4K Monitor $300, WD My Passport 1TB Portable HDD $41, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Acer 11.6-inch Touchscreen 4GB Chromebook $160 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $300)
Dell 28-inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor w/ HDMI + USB ports: $300 (Reg. up to $400)
WD My Passport 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $41 w/ in-store pickup
Sony h.ear Headphones: Wired $159, Wireless $170 (Reg. up to $200)
Anker July 4th Sale: 3-pack PowerLine Lightning Cables $18, Chargers, Audio, more!
Best Buy July 4th Sale: 2017 iPad $300, Powerbeats3 $130, MacBook deals, more!
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
Review: Handmade Amazon Echo Dot stands from Kaizen Woodworks
Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]
Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]
9to5Rewards: Satechi’s new USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter and Cable [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Garmin 35 GPS Dash Cam $115, more
- Belkin Thunderbolt 2 Express HD Dock $195 shipped (Reg. $240)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Outlast Trinity $20, Injustice 2 $40, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: NBA 2K17, XCOM, Cubasis 2, more
- APC Back-UPS Pro 10-outlet Battery Backup and Surge Protector $120 (Reg. $150+)
- Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off apparel for men and women
- ScanGauge Ultra Compact 3-in-1 Automotive Computer for $88 shipped
- LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave Set $216 (Reg. $270), more
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 Bundle w/ an extra controller $290 ($390+ value)
- RAVPower 26800mAh USB-C 30W Power Bank $64 shipped (Reg. $80), more
- Reebok’s Fourth of July Sale takes up to 40% off: apparel, shoes and accessories
- TP-Link’s best-selling Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch on sale: $26 shipped
- Extra Soft Down Pillows in various sizes from $60 in today’s Gold Box
- Power Tool Kits: Makita, Black and Decker, DeWALT from $81 shipped
- Get 20 4×6-inch Photo Prints delivered completely free from Snapfish
- Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)
- Save $400 off 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy + open-box from $1,040
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)
- Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 get its first price drop on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $5)
- Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Apple Watch Bands: Nike-style $7, Leather $12, Space Gray Stainless $13
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video]
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now
- Top items to always keep in your gym bag for your workout
- Snips’ new offline digital assistant emphasizes privacy, challenges Siri and Alexa
- InkCase i7 Plus combines the iPhone and Kindle experience into one easy device
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
- WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
- Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now