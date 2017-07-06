Motorola announces July 25th product unveiling in New York City

Motorola has just announced that it’s hosting a July 25th press event in New York City. The invite comes as a number of leaks in recent weeks have showcased the Moto X4 and the rest of the Moto Z lineup.

Nintendo Switch

The GIF invite notes the date, location, and a “you won’t want to miss this” tagline. Also interesting is that it uses the full “Motorola” branding versus the shorter — and far more common — “Moto” moniker.

In recent months, Motorola has announced a number of low to mid-range devices. While the Z2 Play is already available, we have yet to see the rest of the Moto Z lineup and its flagship device for 2017. The latest rumors point to another thin Z2, as well as another Force model.

We are also likely to get an update on Moto Mods, with more details about the upcoming modular accessories. Moto in a smaller event already teased a 360-degree camera, DSLR mode, and Marshall speaker/mic.

However, more interesting is the Moto X4. A restart of the X line, it is expected to be a mid-range device with rumors suggesting compatibility with Google’s Project Fi MVNO service. Earlier reports suggest a Q4 launch, so it’s unknown if that device will be announced at this event.