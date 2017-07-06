RED announces modular Hydrogen phone aimed at 3D content with ‘holographic’ display

RED, a company that produces high-end cinema cameras that are used to shoot major motion pictures, has just announced a new smartphone running Android. Aiming to ship early next year, the biggest issue with the Hydrogen One phone is that its press release is filled with a bunch of marketing speak that doesn’t actually go into detail about the handset itself…

Parsing through the press release, what we do know about the Hydrogen One is that it will feature a 5.7-inch “hydrogen holographic display.” According to RED, this screen technology “features nanotechnology that seamlessly switches between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content, and interactive games.” Our best guess is that this could be similar to the display found on the failed Amazon Fire Phone.

The company’s elaborate marketing doesn’t stop there as RED also claims that the Hydrogen One will feature an H30 algorithm which will be capable of converting “stereo sound into expansive multi-dimensional audio.” All of this is packed into a smartphone that will be offered with modular attachments and will work with the company’s Scarlet, EPIC, and Weapon cameras as a monitor.

We don’t know anything yet about the internal specs for the Hydrogen One but RED does write that it will have a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and the photo of the phone itself appears to show a headphone jack.

The Hydrogen One is available for pre-order right now and should begin shipping in Q1 of 2018. The Aluminum model will set you back $1,195, and the version built out of titanium will cost $1,595. Hopefully, we will learn more about the Hydrogen One as we get closer to 2018 and find out if RED is capable of including all of the display and audio features that it’s hyping in this initial press release.

