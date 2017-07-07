9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Mate 9 (refurb) w/ Prepaid Card $345, WD Elements 1TB HDD $45, Galaxy S8 (unlocked) $590, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Mate 9 64GB (refurb) + Prepaid Card: $345 (Reg. $600)
Daily Deals: WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $45,Toshiba 49-inch 1080p HDTV $300, more
Samsung Galaxy S8 (unlocked): $590 (Reg. $750) | eBay
VIZIO 2.1-Ch. 38-inch SmartCast Soundbar drops to $130 shipped (Reg. $220)
Anker pre-Prime Day sale w/ rare discounts on top iPhone/Android accessories from $8
Amazon’s new FREE No-Rush Shipping brings deep discounts for Prime members
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
9to5Rewards: Satechi’s new USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter and Cable [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon launches Prime Day Movie Sale w/ $5 HD films and $1 HD rentals
VUDU $5 Weekend Movie Sale: Planet of the Apes, Bourne Identity, Lucy, many more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon, Knots 3D, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League from $10, PS Plus 1yr $48, more
- Barnes & Noble 20% off coupon for today only: save on books, movies and more!
- NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router + DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $110 (Reg. $150)
- Novation Launchkey MIDI Keyboards up to $80 off: Mini 25-Key $70, more
- Domino’s Gift Card 20% off: $30 for $25 w/ free email delivery, more
- Score a new pressure relief mattress pad at Amazon from $60, today only
- Marvel Gold Box at Amazon has up to 40% off toys, media, clothes and more from $4
- Amazon offers up to 25% off storage in today’s Gold Box: Steel Utility Cart $93, more
- Grab the new Fire HD 8 w/ protection bundle from $75 (Reg. $110+), today only
- Amazon’s Gold Box has RAVPower Smartphone Accessories from $10 Prime shipped
- Aukey QC 3.0 10-Port USB Charging station in white $25 (Reg. $40), more
- Anker’s Eufy 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum drops to $90 shipped (Reg. up to $120)
- Koogeek HomeKit-enabled Light Bulb Smart Socket: $29 (Reg. $40)
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a $249 discount, now $1,750
- Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount to $1,140 (Reg. $1,299)
- Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)
- Save $400 off 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy + open-box from $1,040
- Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi from $299 shipped in all colors (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Learn how to tie Knots in 3D on your iOS device for free (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now