9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 8 64GB $300, Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches from $93, Bose SoundLink II Speaker $129, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Prime Day Huawei Android Sale: Watch 2 $210, Honor 8 $300, more
Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android on sale from $93, also at Amazon’s Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2017 is live! Shop all the best deals: Bose SoundLink II Speaker: $129 (Reg. $179)
DJI Phantom 3 Quadcopter (refurb) + $20 Gift Card: $349 (Reg. $500+) | Newegg
Amazon takes up to 30% off select Seagate Hard drives for Prime Day
MORE PRIME DAY DEALS FOR TODAY ONLY:
Tech:
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones drop to $120 shipped in all colors
- Anker’s Prime Day Sale has our favorite accessories from $8 Prime shipped
- Prime Day brings deep discounts on Roku-enabled TCL 1080p HDTVs, from $120
- Best Buy’s Best Deals Day Sale saves on TV’s, computer accessories and more
- Twelve South iPhone/iPad/Watch accessories 25% off for Prime Day: HiRise $30, more
- Smartwatches and Fitness Bands up to 30% off: Guess, Diesel, Timex, more from $38
- Microsoft 1-day sale: Bose SoundLink Mini II $134, Xbox One S bundles, more
- SanDisk iXpand 128GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad $71, more
- Daily Deals: Epson Printer w/ AirPrint $80, Star WarsForce Awakens $10, more
- AmazonBasics Prime Day Sale discounts on tech, home goods and more
- Apple Watch Series 2 gets a $70 discount as Best Buy fights off Prime Day
- Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $150 off, starting at $450
- Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389
Home:
- Prime Day delivers discounts on Philips Hue: Starter Kit $140, Color Bulbs $40, more
- Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner gets a rare discount to $190
- Anova Sous Vide Precision Wi-Fi Cooker (2nd Gen, 900 Watts) drops to $129 shipped
- Instant Pot best-selling 8-Quart Pressure Cooker now just $90 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Amazon offers up to 42% off Tools: Black & Decker Drill Set $33, many more
- Amazon 30% off grooming: Bluetooth Toothbrush $85, Crest Whitestrips $30, more
- Save up to 40% on vitamins, dish soap and other household items at Prime Day
- Prime Day furniture up to 40% off: Office Chairs from $84, Area Rugs $15, more
Gaming:
- Xbox One S 500GB Prime Day Bundle w/ Play + Charge Kit, controller, 3 games: $240
- Prime Day takes up to 40% off select computer gaming accessories from $17
- Today’s Best Game Deals: For Honor $30, Skyrim Special Edition $25, more
- New Nintendo 3DS XL Galaxy Edition Console $175 shipped for today only (Reg. $200)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: FOTONICA, Sunny, Bronze Age, more
- Agent A spy/puzzle iOS game drops back down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
Fashion:
- Under Armour Prime Day Sale up to 30% off: duffle bags $25, shirts $7, much more!
- Timbuk2 Prime Day Sale up to 30% off: Aviator Travel Backpack $132, more
- Prime Members receive up to 50% off athletic shoes: New Balance, adidas, and more!
Toys/Other:
- Prime Day assembles discounts on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft and more from $6
- Amazon $5 credit when you purchase a $25 gift card on Prime Day
- Anki’s iOS controlled Cozmo Robot for $144 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Save up to 40% off Radio Flyer, Crayola, and more: My 1st Wagon $16
- Amazon now offering $5 off book purchases of $15 or more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]
Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50
Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]
Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack
App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards on iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Learn how to tie Knots in 3D on your iOS device for free (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)