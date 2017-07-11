T-Mobile changelog says Daydream VR coming soon to Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

When Samsung first launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+, it didn’t come as a huge surprise that it would be shipping without Daydream VR support. Then, At Google I/O 2017, it was announced that coming this summer, the handsets would get updated to work with the platform. After pushing out its latest update, T-Mobile’s changelog now shows that Daydream support is coming soon…

A couple of days ago, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ received an update which blocked applications that were used to remap the physical Bixby button. Now that T-Mobile has released the changelog for the update it pushed out, we can see everything (listed below) that was supposedly included.

DIGITS update, Qualcomm update for microphone fix, Bixby enhancements, Google Daydream capable (Feature coming soon), Various system improvements

Everything, including the DIGITS update, a Qualcomm software microphone fix, Bixby enhancements (most likely the blocking of remapping apps), and “various system improvement.” What was surprising was the inclusion of the Daydream support as when the changelog was first uploaded, it did not read as “coming soon.”

Before the page was updated, Android Police decided to test if Daydream VR was, in fact, working on the Galaxy S8. Unfortunately, when searching for the required apps on the Play Store, no results showed up, a sign that Daydream was not yet compatible. After sideloading the apps, Android Police was able to reach a launch screen which showed a Daydream and Samsung collaboration but was then greeted with an “incompatible phone” error message.

From the looks of thing, Daydream VR is almost ready for Samsung’s two flagship smartphones. For now, though, you will have to stick with Gear VR until Samsung officially launch support for Google’s VR platform.

