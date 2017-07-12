9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nextbit Robin 32GB $110, Jaybird Freedom Earbuds $80, Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive $90, more

- Jul. 12th 2017 10:35 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nextbit Robin 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $110 (Orig. $300)

Jaybird Freedom Wireless Sport Earphones now $80 shipped (Reg. $115+)

Amazon has 25% off Audio-Technica headphones, mics & more from $52

Seagate’s 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine at $90

Google Pixel discounted to $15/mo. at Verizon, Pixel XL $20/mo. | Verizon

Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network 2-pack for $280 (Reg. $350)

Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50

Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]

Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack

9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI: $579 shipped (Reg. $800)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now

Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens

The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800