9to5Toys Lunch Break: Seagate 4TB Portable HDD $100, Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse $90, Belkin SurgePlug Mini $12, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Portable Hard Drive drops to $100 shipped
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse gets first discount to $90 shipped
Belkin’s popular SurgePlug Mini w/ USB ports gets a rare discount to $12, more
Review: JBL’s Flip 4 waterproof speaker offers great sound and features at a fair price
Review: iPM’s Apple Watch Dock impresses at under $30 w/ two built-in USB ports
Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50
9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Mpow Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones $28 (Reg. $36), more
- Logitech Pro Stream Webcam + Blue Yeti USB Mic Bundle: $150 shipped (Reg. $210)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Roofbot, Run With a Plasma Sword, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Injustice 2 $36, Prey $32, RE7 $32, more
- Cuisinart 10-Cup Thermal Pro Coffeemaker $25 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $130)
- Master Computer Science with 78 Hours of Instruction for $39
- Kodak Wi-Fi Photo Printer for iOS/Android $100 in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Protect your gear during thunderstorms: CyberPower 9-outlet 600W UPS $75
- Philips 60W Equivalent LED A19 Light Bulb 4-Pack $4 (Reg. $8)
- Sprint Flex and Sprint Deals announced w/ flexible payment, free-year promo still live
- TOMS takes 25% off Summer Styles: boat shoes, sunglasses and more!
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
- Kwikset SmartCode Deadbolt w/ SmartKey Entry for $59 shipped
- Gudak turns your iPhone into a $1 Kodak-like disposable camera
- Save 20% off fashion, tech and more with eBay’s back to school discounts
- App Store Free App of the Week: illi puzzle platformer now free (Reg. $3)
- Ticket to Earth strategic iOS RPG hits lowest price yet: $2 (Reg. $7)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Table Tennis Touch on iOS now back down to $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]
- Solpro Tag turns any backpack into a smart bag
- ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
- AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around
- Prime Day 2017 sets record as biggest shopping event in Amazon history
- Flic Hub lets you control your home with cute little smart buttons
- Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
- Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
- The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy