D-Link’s smart plugs are now supported by Google Home/Google Assistant

Smart plugs are one of my favorite types of smart home accessories, but there are dozens of great options out there and quite a lot of them aren’t supported by Google Assistant yet. Today, though, one of the more popular brands offering smart plugs is getting Assistant support — D-Link.

The best gifts for Android users

D-Link’s smart plugs range from $20-$30 depending on when and where you buy and feature the ability to turn power on and off remotely using just your voice on Google Home. Some models even support energy usage monitoring for a much lower price than the competition with that same feature.

It’s always great to see the list of Google Assistant compatible accessories expanding, and this is just the first of many D-Link accessories to pick up compatibility according to the company.

D-Link today announced that its mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (DSP-W215 and DSP-W110) are compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones. Consumers can control their mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from anywhere by saying “Ok Google” and asking the Google Assistant to turn the plugs on and off, opening up a world of possibilities for homeowners to manage their appliances. D-Link Smart Plugs are the first of many mydlink products to work with the Google Assistant. D-Link strives to continue expanding its range of Google Assistant-compatible products so that consumers can easily manage home automated devices in their smart home.

D-Link smart plugs are available now on Amazon.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!