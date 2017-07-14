ZTE’s new Blade Spark brings near-stock Nougat and a ‘selfie button’ to AT&T for $99

ZTE is getting pretty good at bringing good performance and software to affordable smartphones, and today the company’s list of budget offerings is expanding with the launch of the Blade Spark.

Much like the Blade X Max and Max XL which launched a couple of months ago, the Blade Spark offers up mid-range specifications, a near-stock build of Android, and features like a fingerprint sensor to a very affordable price tag. The Spark is designed for use on AT&T Prepaid, the carrier’s new branding for GoPhone, and runs just $99.

Under the hood, the Spark offers up a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor powering the experience. Combined with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and ZTE’s light customizations, it should be a solid performer. Along with that, the Spark offers a 5.5-inch HD display, Dolby-enhanced audio, and a 13MP rear camera.

ZTE has also included a 5MP camera on the front of the phone for selfie takers, but with an added bonus. For quick and easy access, the Spark features a “selfie button” on the side of the device for taking shots even when the phone is locked.

The rear fingerprint sensor on the Spark can also register up to five fingerprints with each including the ability to open a specific application on the phone upon being press.

The ZTE Blade Spark is available starting today on AT&T Prepaid for just $99.