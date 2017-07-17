Google Allo updated with message reactions, rolling out with version 14

Allo — the messaging service with stickers that Google thinks can replace the hole left by the removal of ‘blob’ emoji — is now on version 14. For the moment, the most noticeable addition is a reaction feature on individual messages.

Nintendo Switch

Thanks to features like Smart Reply, replying — even lazily — is remarkably easy in Allo. However, with message reaction the process is now even simpler. Rolling out with version 14, you will notice that individual messages now have a heart in the bottom left corner.

If there is more than one like, a small count will be displayed right next to it. Message reactions are particularly suited for larger group conversations when you don’t want to disturb everyone with a simple reply.

As the latest version of the app is still rolling out, it’s unclear whether you will receive a notification when one of your messages gets liked. Hopefully, Allo will be updated with a more varied array of reactions in the near future.

Rolling out now via the Play Store, other features like the web app are still a “few more weeks” from release.

Latest #GoogleAllo version out today! You can react to messages in chat (tap the heart to like them) pic.twitter.com/0OoYZHpnFo — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 17, 2017

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!