Jide ends development on Android-based Remix OS & consumer products, new enterprise focus

Jide’s Android-powered Remix OS matured last year with version 2.0 and later Marshmallow-based 3.0. Creating a desktop-optimized Android, the company also made hardware and later partnered with others. However, development was notably quiet this year, and Jide has today revealed that it is moving away from the consumer space to focus on enterprise.

In a message on its website, Jide notes receiving an “increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries, and began helping them build great tools for their organizations” over the past year.

Noting a “huge potential” to “revolutionize how these businesses operate,” the company is refocusing solely on the enterprise space moving forward. Due to the state of their “existing resources,” Jide is discontinuing current products:

…development on all existing products such as Remix OS for PC as well as products in our pipeline such as Remix IO and IO+ will be discontinued. Full refunds will be issued to ALL BACKERS via Kickstarter for both Remix IO and Remix IO+. In addition any purchases made via our online store that has remained unfulfilled will also be fully refunded.

Remix OS greatly improved following version 2.0 and continued to gain refinements that could be installed on a number of laptops and desktops. In addition to selling various form factors and convertible laptops, the company begin to partner with various Chinese OEMs on all-in-one devices.

Ultimately, Jide and Remix OS never gained a foothold in the Western market and never announced plans, like retail availability, that could aid in courting regular consumers.