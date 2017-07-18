9to5Toys Last Call: LG G5 32GB (unlocked) $200, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $179, HP 25″ 1080p Monitor $130, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

TCL 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $223 shipped (Reg. $270)

LG G5 32GB (GSM unlocked): $200 (Reg. $260) | eBay

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)

HP 25-inch Frameless 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI drops to $130 (Reg. $170)

Canon PIXMA All-in-one Printer with AirPrint for $37 shipped (Reg. $49)

Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all

MORE NEW DEALS:

Best-selling APC Back-UPS and Surge Protectors from $15 at Amazon

Koogeek Smart Plug for Apple HomeKit $21 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service

Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush

Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’