Adobe Lightroom Mobile redesigned ‘from the ground up’ for faster edits & ‘Android-y’ look

It’s not uncommon at all for developers to bring apps to Android, or any other mobile platform, with a design that, well, doesn’t feel very native on that OS. Adobe has certainly been guilty of that before, but recently it’s done a lot to improve things. Today, the company has pushed an update to Lightroom Mobile for Android, giving it what it calls a more “Android-y” look.

Lightroom Mobile for Android is, obviously, a photo editing app that offers a lot of the same tools you’d find in Adobe’s desktop version of Lightroom. It’s a great on the go way to enhance your photos, whether they were taken on your DSLR or your smartphone’s own camera.

With this update, Adobe focused on making the overall look and feel, as well as the various options within the application, feel much more native to Android as a whole. The most obvious changes can be seen on the Selective Editing and Standard Editing menus, both of which now work much better on Android, thus speeding up your editing time.

Adobe says that all of this was done to ensure “a natural, native Android experience while providing the highest quality, professional-grade mobile photo editing app ever.” If you’re a Lightroom Mobile for Android user, the update is available now via Google Play. The app is free to download, but you’ll need an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription to really take advantage of what it brings to the table.