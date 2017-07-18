How to change Bixby Voice between male and female on Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+

An update for Bixby on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ began rolling out to U.S. based customers this morning which brings the voice assistant to all. With the official launch of Bixby, Samsung has also added the ability to change between female and male voice assistants. Here’s how…

To help you decide which voice you would like for Bixby, Samsung has added several hashtags (yes, really) that describe both the male and female voices. The male is described as #assertive, #confident, and #clear while the female is #chipper, #clear, and #cheerful.

Additionally, you can click on the speaker icon next to each voice to hear an example of both the female and male Bixby voice.

How to change Bixby Voice between male and female

Go to Bixby’s Settings menu Navigate down to Language and Speaking Style Select either Male or Female

