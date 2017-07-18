Samsung and LG have smartphones coming this year supporting T-Mobile’s 600MHz spectrum

One of T-Mobile’s biggest weaknesses over the years has been its performance inside buildings. The “un-carrier” is looking to change that, though, with the addition of 600MHz spectrum that it has been talking about for a while. Recently, T-Mobile’s CTO confirmed that two major Android OEMs will offer support for that spectrum in upcoming devices.

Neville Ray, T-Mobile’s CTO, revealed on Twitter that the carrier’s upcoming 600MHz spectrum will be supported by two phones coming to its network. One of those comes from Samsung, with another coming from LG. It shouldn’t be any surprise that two of the biggest Android OEMs will be among the first to support this new tech, but it’s great to know that these options are coming.

What phones could they be? Given the fact that Ray says these are coming this year, it’s extremely likely that these phones are the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. As T-Mobile continues its efforts to take down the competition, phones like these that support 600MHz are going to be very important.