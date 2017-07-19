9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel XL 32GB (refurb) $425, Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones $105, LG 60″ 4K TV $800, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up an unlocked Google Pixel XL 32GB for $425 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $769)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones now $105 shipped in multiple colors
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)
LG 60-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ webOS 3.0 $800 shipped (Reg. $1,200)
Sony Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar hits Amazon all-time low at $120
Best Cable Management Options for your Home Studio/Office
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: Dell All-In-One Color Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $115, more
Nike takes 20% off clearance with this promo code: Roshe, Flyknit, Dri-FIT and more!
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lumino City, Broken Age, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Stardew Valley $16, BOGO 50% off 3DS games, more
- Lowepro Slingshot Edge 250 AW Drone/Camera Bag for $48 (Reg. $70)
- Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus, iPads, Nintendo Switch, more from $4
- Nintendo Switch Accessories: Console Case $11, Joy-Con Grip $12, more
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- iClever Bluetooth Folding Keyboard for smartphones $24 (Reg. $30), more
- Chipotle offers BOGO Free meals when you complete the Savor Wavs game
- VUDU offers $0.10 rentals today only: The Dark Knight, Inception, more
- Oster Stainless Steel Large Digital Countertop Oven $72 (Reg. $100+)
- Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $199 discount to $800 shipped
- iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
- Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB (all colors) $230 off: $500 shipped
- Logitech Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro drops to $65 shipped (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Double Fine iOS adventure games from $2: Broken Age, more
- App Store Free App of the Week: illi puzzle platformer now free (Reg. $3)
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
- Ticket to Earth strategic iOS RPG hits lowest price yet: $2 (Reg. $7)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
- This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
- An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]
- The TYCHE T1 putting trainer helps you master your short game
- Solpro Tag turns any backpack into a smart bag
- ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
- AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around
- Prime Day 2017 sets record as biggest shopping event in Amazon history
- Flic Hub lets you control your home with cute little smart buttons
- Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
- Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
- The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now