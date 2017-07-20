Android Samba Client adds support for SMBv2 and v3

Google released a new app called Android Samba Client on the Play Store earlier this month, allowing you to mount SMB file shares to the Downloads or Files app on your Android device. Now, that app has been updated to support SMBv2 and SMBv3 protocols, crucially expanding the app’s previous limitation of only SMBv1.

For those unfamiliar, Samba is a suite of programs for Windows interoperability made to run on Linux and Unix systems. It uses the SMB/CIFS protocol to let you access Windows file and print services, and it’s stable, secure, and fast. Seeing the app become available earlier this month was great, but many were disappointed to learn that it only supported SMBv1.

What’s wrong with SMBv1? Well, it’s about 30 years old and has been known to make people vulnerable to ransomware attacks over the last several years. Lots of people stopped using v1 a long time ago. So those who has v1 enabled simply weren’t able to use the new Android Samba Client app. Now they can.

The app is version 1.1 and you can download it from the Play Store.