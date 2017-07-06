Google releases Android Samba Client app for mounting SMB file shares in Files app

In what is not exactly a common occurrence, Google just released a completely new app of its own on the Play Store. The app’s called Android Samba Client, and in Google’s own words, it “allows users to mount an SMB file share in their Downloads/Files app in Android.” I’m not sure if I could word it better than that.

For those unfamiliar, Samba is a suite of programs for Windows interoperability made to run on Linux and Unix systems (Android is very Unix-like, for those who don’t know). Samba uses the SMB/CIFS protocol to let you access Windows file and print services, and it’s supposed to be pretty stable, secure, and fast at the job.

Google says that the app is a complete port of the client that can be found at Samba.org:

This application is a direct port of Samba client which can be found at https://samba.org. As such, it supports the entire feature supported by Samba client.

The app was interestingly released by Marketing @ Google, the same Play Store account that published the apps for Google’s Live Cases. You can head over to the Play Store and download it now for free. The app is also completely open-source, so you can head over and peruse around the source code at GitHub if you’d like.

