Google Search adds dedicated search box to dictionary card for faster lookups

After sporadically appearing for several weeks, Google has rolled out a small, but useful addition to the dictionary card of Search results. The widget finally adds a dedicated search box to quickly lookup words without having to refresh your current page.

The search bar appears at the top of any Dictionary card on both the desktop and mobile web, as well as the Google app for Android and iOS. The box features a dropdown of auto-suggestions and auto-corrections that are tuned towards individual words rather than phrases.

On mobile, tapping the box to enter a term launches a new page free of links that focuses on suggestions.

With this new bar, definition lookups are noticeably faster than entering a word in the main Search bar as a refresh of the page is not required. The lack of a full refresh also means that results for the original query remain.

The search box for the dictionary card is now fully rolled out.

