Lenovo’s Yoga Book picks up new Red and White color options

There aren’t many good tablets running Android these days, but one is certainly Lenovo’s unique Yoga Book. With a futuristic keyboard, useful stylus, and crazy design, it certainly turns heads. Today at Lenovo’s annual Tech World event, the company has announced two new color options for the tablet hybrid.

In addition to the already available black, gray, and gold options, Lenovo will soon make special “Pearl White” and “Ruby Red” versions available. Internally these machines are unchanged, running the same Intel chipsets, 4GB of RAM, and storage options. The same 10.1-inch display and touch keyboard/Wacom stylus pad are also included.

The only thing that’s new on these new versions is the outside. The Pearl White option coats the top and bottom of the machine in white with what appears to be a silver trim. The red model, on the other hand, puts red accents throughout the machine’s design including the top and bottom, as well as the trim. It looks fantastic.

Both new colors will be available in September. If you recall, the Yoga Book is available in Windows and Android flavors, but the latter isn’t 100% confirmed to pick up these colors just yet.