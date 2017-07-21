9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S8/Plus from $420, Sony NC Wireless Headphones $148, iOttie Car Mount $14, more

- Jul. 21st 2017 10:51 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Verizon): $17.50/mo. (Reg. $30/mo.) | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Verizon): $21.50/mo. (Reg. $34/mo.) | Best Buy

Sony’s Extra Bass Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 (all-time low)

Beats Solo2 On-Ear Headphones $100 shipped (Orig. $200)

iOttie’s Easy One Touch Smartphone Car Mount from $14 Prime shipped

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $130 shippedmore

Acer 28-inch 4K Widescreen Monitor: $280 (Reg. $400)

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router & Modem bundle for $106 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals: BeatsX under $100, iPad Pro, MacBook, more!

Best Buy Black Friday in July: LG 55″ UHDTV $550, Bose Headphones $50, much more

Best Cable Management Options for your Home Studio/Office

Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all

9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Philips Hue White 3-pack LED Light Bulbs back to $36 shipped ($12/ea.)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat

How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]

Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones

