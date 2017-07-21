Andy Rubin’s Essential says its phone will be available ‘in a few weeks’

The hype for the first smartphone from Andy Rubin’s Essential startup was high following its reveal, but many have been disappointed that the phone has missed shipping goals. Originally, the phone was supposed to be available within 30 days, but that deadline has long since passed. Today, Rubin is sending out emails to customers who have reserved a unit to let them know that the phone is still coming.

Rubin explains in the email that the Essential Phone is still very much on its way, and that he is excited to see it land in customers’ hands. What’s the hold up on doing so? While the recent executive departures can’t be helping, Rubin provides another reason for the delay.

Currently, Essential is working its way through various carrier certifications and testing both in the United States as well as internationally. While the delay is a bit annoying for eager fans, network stability is at least a valid reason for waiting.

Regardless, the email’s most important bit of information is that the phone is coming “in a few weeks.” Now, that could mean anything from early August to sometime in September, we’ll just have to wait and see. Are you going to wait it out for the $700 powerhouse, or give the Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, or Pixel 2 a chance first?

I personally wanted to thank you for putting your name down for our first phone. We’ve been hard at work getting everything ready and the good news is that we’re now going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers. You might be getting impatient to get your hands on your new Essential Phone (and I’m also impatient to get it to you!) but rest assured that you will have a device in your hands in a few weeks. In the meantime, give us a shout out using #thisisessential to show the team that sweating the details and working long hours to get this device shipped is worth it. Andy

