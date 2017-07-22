Android Nougat is now rolling out to the LG V10 on T-Mobile

Rumors for the upcoming LG V30 are in full-force, but even with LG focused on getting its latest flagship out the door, the company managed to set some time aside to finally release the Android Nougat update for the V10 on T-Mobile.

This update is specifically for 7.0 Nougat, and while we certainly would have preferred to get 7.1, we’re pleased to at least see some version of Nougat make its way to LG’s first entrance into the V series. You’ll need 1.3GB of free space on your V10 to download the update, and you’ll also need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network in order get the update process started.

Your software version will change to H90130B, and along with this, there’s also a fix to the E911 timer that was previously not working correctly. And, of course, this will provide your T-Mobile LG V10 with all of the benefits and features that come with Android Nougat.

To check if your V10 on T-Mobile is ready to get the Nougat love, head to Settings > System > System Updates.