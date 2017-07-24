9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Performance MX Mouse $40, Anker deals from $14, Lenovo 24” HD Monitor $170, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Logitech Performance Mouse MX: $40 (Reg. $50+)
Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped
Monitor Deals from $95: Lenovo 24-inch HD $170, LG 27-inch 4K $430, more
YI 1080p Action Cam with WiFi and Bluetooth: $55 (Reg. $70)
Best Buy Cyber Monday in July:
- MacBook Pro 13″ 128GB and up (non-Touch Bar) $1,150 (Reg. $1,300+)
- Apple 2017 9.7” iPad with WiFi/32GB $280 (Reg. $329)
Best Buy Cyber Monday in July: Smart 4K HDTVs from $400, more
Best Cable Management Options for your Home Studio/Office
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
TP-Link DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem drops to just $70 shipped (Reg. $90+)
- MFi Certified Lightning Cables $4 Prime shipped, 3×10-foot MFI cables $17, more
- YI 1080p Action Cam with WiFi and Bluetooth $55 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Beyerdynamic A20 Headphone Amplifier back down to $299 (Reg. $350+)
- Daily Deals: Logitech Performance Mouse MX $40, more
- Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
- Apple Award winning iOS game Prune drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn from $24, MLB The Show 17 $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Draw Pad Pro, Awesome Cal, more
- Nintendo eShop Gift Cards: $60 for $50 shipped (16% off)
- Toys R Us, Cabela’s, Nintendo and more gift cards up to 15% off w/ free delivery
- Xbox One S 1TB Military Green Battlefield 1 SE Console Bundle $240 (Reg. $350)
- Diamondback Trace Mountain Bike 2017 model is $250 (Reg. $360)
- Panasonic’s best-selling Ear & Nose Trimmer w/ Vacuum System $12 Prime shipped
- T-Mobile discounting iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus by up to $400 for new upgrades
- Camelbak Gold Box, Water bottles: $7+, Hydration packs starting at $23
- Intex queen-sized self-inflating air mattress: $35 Prime shipped
- Nine West Flash Sale 30% off sitewide: shoes, handbags, backpacks and more
- Select movies at Amazon $5 to own (Reg. $8+): 12 Monkeys, Insomnia, more
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $400 off: $1,600 (Reg. $1,999)
- Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
- Leather Apple Watch bands in 3 colors for $11 shipped (Reg. $17)
- Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
- Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus, iPads, Nintendo Switch, more from $4
- Otterbox iPhone 6/s/Plus cases in multiple styles as low as $12 shipped
- App Store Free App of the Week: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE free for very first time (Reg. up to $3)
- METAL SLUG’s 2D shooter action now on sale for iOS: 1, 2, 3 and X all just $1 ea
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Double Fine iOS adventure games from $2: Broken Age, more
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame
- Alexa-enabled Sandman Doppler Alarm Clock hits Kickstarter with early success
- Amazon reportedly readying Blue Apron-style meal kit service
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Atari released new images of its console set to take on Nintendo in the ‘Retro Wars’
- goTele tackles the outdoors with off-the-grid location tracking and more
- Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
- It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one