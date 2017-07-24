Google Pixel XL and Samsung Galaxy S8 closing the gap on Apple’s mobile games monetization

Developers have long paid much closer attention to Apple’s platform due to the sole fact that people are more likely to fork over cash on an iPhone compared to most Android devices. Now, new data is showing that the gap is finally closing, at least on some devices.

DeltaDNA (via VentureBeat) has conducted a study that shows how conversion compares on various Android devices from Google and Samsung versus the iOS ecosystem. Both in terms of average revenue per daily active user (ARPAU) and percentage of users purchasing within apps, Android is getting much closer.

The phones included in the study shouldn’t come as any surprise. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL, and Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple’s latest crop of iPhones has a daily conversion percentage of 2.60% for the larger and 2.10% for the smaller. The same translates to the ARPAU, where the larger iPhone 7+ rings in $0.36 and the smaller is at $0.28. iOS as a whole mirrors these numbers, at 2.60% and $0.36.

What’s especially interesting here, however, is how Samsung’s devices compared. The Galaxy S8 sits just below the iPhone 7 Plus at 2.40% and $0.21, while the Galaxy S8+ leaves iOS in the dust at 3.30% and $0.54. Those are impressive numbers, but considering the S8+’s powerful specs, stellar battery life, quick charging, and massive display, this shouldn’t come as any surprise. This is a phone that attracts gamers, so the numbers are absolutely going to reflect that.

As for Google’s flagship Android phones, the numbers are still very close to Apple. The smaller 5-inch Pixel lands a 1.80% and $0.21, while the Pixel XL matches the iPhone 7 Plus at 2.6% and $0.32.

Mark Robinson, CEO of DeltaDNA, had the following to say regarding this important change in the Android ecosystem.

The fact that iOS games monetize better that those on Android is well known, but what’s interesting is how the screen size and performance of the device contribute massively to strong monetization. It may have taken 10 years for anyone to make a smartphone that can challenge the iPhone for games. Our study shows that gamers certainly feel that the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices aren’t far off. As the power and performance of smartphones [continue] to increase, we can expect game monetization to also increase in step with this trend.

DeltaDNA’s study took into account 1.4 million North American mobile gamers during June 2017 with various free-to-play games. It’s great to see Android finally catching up in this area, as it may finally lead game developers to give the platform the same attention they provide Apple’s.