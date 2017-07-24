Pre-order the 6GB/128GB HTC U11 tonight at 12am ET for $729

The HTC U11 was released back in May with many praising it for its Pixel-level performance and its highly reflective glass backing. The only issue with it, for those who prefer copious amounts of storage, is that the handset only came with 64GB of built-in memory. Although there is a microSD card slot available to expand this, HTC will soon offer a 128GB U11 with 6GB of RAM for just $80 more than the base model…

The 6GB/128GB HTC U11 model will be available for pre-order starting on July 25 at midnight, just several hours after this post has been published. If you’re interested in picking one up, you can grab it from HTC’s website for $729.

Also starting at midnight, HTC will be running a sale on the U Ultra and HTC 10 which will end on August 7. This sale will reduce the U Ultra’s price down to $499 with the HTC 10 marked down to $399.

