Android Pay is now available in Spain [Video]

Slowly but surely, cardless mobile payment options are becoming more widely available around the world. Today, Google has announced that it is making Android Pay Available to users in Spain…

Google announced the expansion on its official Spain blog. The biggest downside at the time of launch is that, for now, only BBVA customers will be able to add their supported Visa or MasterCard credit and debit cards (the full list can be found here) to the mobile wallet.

Google says that more financial institutions will be added in the coming months, however.

Android Pay will work in more than one million stores across Spain that accept non-contact payments, including some of your favorite stores like El Corte Inglés, VIPS, Zara and many more.

Unlike in the US where attempting to use contactless payments can be a hassle, it appears that more retailers are setup to accept this form of payment in Spain (just as they are in many other European countries). So much so that Google claims that there are over one million stores across Spain that will take Android Pay.

You can find a detailed list of companies that have confirmed support for Android Pay in Spain here.