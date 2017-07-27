Google+ reopens sign-ups for Early Access program to beta test new features

Launching six years ago last month, Google+ has since refocused on becoming an interest-based network centered around Collections and Communities. Google today reopened its Early Access program for the social product that allows fans to beta test new features.

The Early Access program has been live since at least February, though the initial application period closed after nine days. However, Google began taking new applications today following an announcement on Google+ and Twitter.

Besides access to new features ahead of time, users will also be able to discuss changes with the product team and other beta testers. The focus is unsurprisingly on making “Google+ the place to share your interests.” There are several requirements:

Active poster on Google+

Motivated to learn more about Google+ and contribute to product discussion

Eagerness to provide high level feedback on our product

Those interested in joining the program can fill out the following application. It asks some basic questions like your most used Google+ feature, how long have you been using the network, and why you want to participate in the Early Access.

According to a FAQ, members have to sign a “Google Trusted Tested Agreement” that prohibits sharing any information about new features.

