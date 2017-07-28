Galaxy Note 8: Samsung hints at ‘richer multimedia functionalities’ coming to the flagship

Despite already creating one of the most impressive smartphones of 2017, Samsung still has two big releases scheduled before the year is over – the Galaxy S8 Active and the Galaxy Note 8. We recently found a full spec sheet for the former of those two phones, and during its earnings report yesterday, Samsung made a few comments on the latter.

The Galaxy Note series has always placed great emphasis on consuming media and getting things done, and according to Samsung, the Note 8 will be its strongest product for multimedia use.

As per an executive from the company:

The Galaxy Note series, first launched in 2011, come with a range of multimedia features, including the large-size display, and S Pen, only available with the smartphone models. The Galaxy Note 8 will feature more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities.

Previously leaked renders for the phone have showcased a bezel-less design similar to what’s found with the Galaxy S8/S8+, in addition to a dual-camera system (something that we’ve yet to see from Samsung). If we were to guess, these “more advanced”, and “richer multimedia” features are hints at things we’ll be able to do with the camera package and display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. A whopping 6GB of RAM should be available to provide more than enough power for any possible task, and this will be accompanied by a 3,300 mAh battery and the Bixby virtual assistant.

The Note 8 is shaping up to be one of the most impressive phones Samsung’s ever cooked up, and thankfully we won’t have to wait too much longer for the Unpacked event on August 23 where we’re expecting the device to officially be announced.

