New Galaxy Note 8 renders show off a boxier S8 with Infinity Display and rear fingerprint sensor

Ahead of the August 23rd reveal we haven’t learned a ton about the Note 8’s design outside of a couple 3D renders and mockups. Recently, though, we’ve gotten our first real look at the phone thanks to BGR.

The best gifts for Android users

These new press renders show off our best look at the upcoming phone by far. Up front, we get a look at the nearly bezel-less Infinity Display and the various sensors up above. Like the S8, the Note 8 packs a front-facing camera, iris scanner, notification LED, and of course an ambient light sensor. Presumably, the Note 8’s iris scanner will offer the same color scanning as the S8, rather than the black & white version found on the Note 7.

The display on the front of the Note 8 is, of course, curved on both sides. That said, it certainly looks like Samsung is making that curve a bit less intense on this device, something many will surely appreciate. Further, Samsung has apparently made the Note 8’s design a bit boxier compared to the very curvy Galaxy S8. If you ask me, it’s a good move which feels familiar to the design of previous Notes.

On the back of the phone, we get a look at Samsung’s new dual-camera system, LED flash/heart rate monitor, and the rear fingerprint sensor. While the fingerprint sensor is still in a very awkward place, it’s good to see that the phone has a lip surrounding the cameras and flash with a divider between that and the fingerprint sensor. This should help quite a bit with accuracy on that sensor.

Like the Galaxy S8, the sides of the Note 8 are metal, but color matched to the glass and gloss as well. The bottom of the phone also houses a USB-C port, speaker, headphone jack, and the S-Pen port.

Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd at an event in New York City. Sales of the phone are expected to start sometime in September with prices higher than the Galaxy S8 family. The phone is also expected to pack similar specifications to the S8, with the notable change of upgrading the RAM to 6GB, Samsung’s first big increase in a while.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: