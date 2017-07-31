Does Android’s poor Bluetooth performance make you want to jump ship? [Poll]

For as long as Android has been around, the platform has struggled with Bluetooth. While Android O features a great deal of Bluetooth improvements, the competition is still far ahead in many aspects.

Is Android’s poor Bluetooth performance enough to get you to switch to a different platform?

On Android, Bluetooth is known to be unreliable as it tends to drop connections and lose audio quality. Thankfully, Google has worked with Sony to improve sound quality when streaming over Bluetooth, but we don’t yet know how performance will be going forward.

Bugs and performance aside, Android is still catching up with Bluetooth features that have been seen on iOS for a long time. The latest appears to be the ability to see the battery level of connected Bluetooth accessories. Now if only Google would create its own W1 chip or join forces with Apple to bring the seamless Bluetooth pairing system to Android.

So, have you ever considered switching away from Android because of the operating system’s poor Bluetooth performance? Would you move over to iOS just so you can use the W1 chip? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

