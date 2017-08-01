9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Daydream View $59, LG Soundbar w/ Chromecast $199, LG V20 64GB (refurb) $252, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Daydream View VR Headset: $59 (Reg. $79)
LG 300 4.1-Ch. Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Chromecast: $199 (Reg. $400+)
LG V20 64GB (refurb, unlocked) w/ code PCOLLEGE10: $252 (Reg. $370) | eBay
Expand your storage w/ the reliable WD Red 4TB hard drive for $110 shipped
Hisense 55-inch Smart 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $350 (Refurb. Orig. $550)
BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker 10-ft PowerLine II Lightning Cable $13 Prime shipped, more
- Samsung Radiant Wi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker $149 shipped (Reg $240+)
- Daily Deals: Epson AiO Printer w/ AirPrint $70, more
- Jabra True Wireless iOS/Android Earbuds + HRM just $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes JBL Home Theater speakers priced from $100
- Protect your iPhone 7/Plus or iPad Pro w/ a new case from $4 Prime shipped
- APC SurgeArrest 1440 Joules 7-Outlet Surge Protector $7 (Reg. $10)
- Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
- 1byone HDTV Indoor Antennas: 23-mile for $8, 35-mile for $10
- Kindle First August eBook freebies from Amazon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: AURA Image Editor, Photo Cookbook, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey + SteelBook $32, Dark Souls III $20, more
- The Photo Cookbook on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $4)
- Learn to Build Apps Ahead of iOS 11 with 34 Hours of Training for $10
- Rubbermaid Brilliance 6-piece Food Storage Containers now $11 Prime shipped
- Upgrade to this popular Tea Pot and Strainer Set at Amazon for $20, today only
- Puma Private Sale is live and taking up to 75% off + free shipping
- Boden has up to 70% off final clearance: apparel, shoes, accessories and more
- bareMinerals celebrates National Girlfriend Day with 20% off sitewide
- Fossil Privateer Sport Mechanical Watches are as low as $68 for a limited time
- Apple’s new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro $50 off at Best Buy, from $600 shipped
- Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy 25% off w/ this promo code
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is back-to-school-ready for $950
- Best Buy will give you up to $450 worth of store credit for your old MacBook
- LIMBO is a must-play at 50% off on iOS and Mac, from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month
- Skagen Signatur Hybrid Smartwatch sports a stylish, feature-rich design
- BuzzFeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
- Buzzfeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure
- Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo
- Asus unveils Lyra mesh Wi-Fi system emphasizing network security
- WaterField debuts new waxed canvas/leather MacBook Zip Brief
- Yale launches Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ HomeKit, Z-Wave & Alexa support
- Hori Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX controller now available for preorder
- Radio Flyer created a Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids and it is awesome!
- ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
- Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind