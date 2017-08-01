9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Daydream View $59, LG Soundbar w/ Chromecast $199, LG V20 64GB (refurb) $252, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Daydream View VR Headset: $59 (Reg. $79)

LG 300 4.1-Ch. Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Chromecast: $199 (Reg. $400+)

LG V20 64GB (refurb, unlocked) w/ code PCOLLEGE10: $252 (Reg. $370) | eBay

Expand your storage w/ the reliable WD Red 4TB hard drive for $110 shipped

Hisense 55-inch Smart 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $350 (Refurb. Orig. $550)

BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Anker 10-ft PowerLine II Lightning Cable $13 Prime shipped, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions

CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard

The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size