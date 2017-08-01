Google announces Search Console redesign, showcases two upcoming reports and tools

The Search Console is an important tool for those who want to optimize their site’s search performance. Google today announced an “extensive redesign” with several key goals in mind. The company will start showcasing the revamped product by releasing two new beta features in the coming weeks.

Google’s Search Console features two dozen reports and tools for live testing, structure data, and Accelerated Mobile Pages. The upcoming redesign has a focus on three goals:

More actionable insights

Better support of your organizational workflow

Faster feedback loops between you and Google

Over the next few weeks, the company will show off two new features from the upcoming redesign. With the new Index Coverage report, admins will be able to see the count of indexed pages, information about why some pages could not be indexed, and example pages with tips on how to fix indexing issues.

Meanwhile, the AMP fixing flow tool will show related errors broken down by the underlying issue:

The new AMP fixing experience starts with the AMP Issues report. This report shows the current AMP issues affecting your site, grouped by the underlying error. Drill down into an issue to get more details, including sample affected pages. After you fix the underlying issue, click a button to verify your fix, and have Google recrawl the pages affected by that issue. Google will notify you of the progress of the recrawl, and will update the report as your fixes are validated.

These features will initially only be available to “a small set of users,” with other users being introduced to the new redesign over the coming weeks.

