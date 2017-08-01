Nextbit is ending support for the Robin

Nextbit took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to make the surprising announcement that effective today, it will no longer support its ‘cloud smartphone’ sleeper hit, the Robin. This comes just months after the startup company was bought by Razer, and keeps in line with Nextbit’s original announcement following the acquisition.

Back in January, Nextbit confirmed a few things for us; the Nextbit Robin and its accessories were being pulled from official channels, the company would fulfill warranties for six more months, and software updates and security patches would continue until February 2018. So far, that’s all been true.

Though the company’s tweet is a little vague, Nextbit is only ending warranty support for now — in fact, the Robin was updated to Android 7.1.1 just over a month ago. You’ll no longer be able to contact Nextbit through phone or online chat, or file a warranty exchange for the Robin, though Nextbit assures its users that existing RMA (return merchandise authorization) tickets will still be honored.

Nextbit became a Kickstarter darling back in 2015 with its promise of a self-managed, cloud-based smartphone that would automatically add and remove apps based on your usage in an effort to save on storage space. The company blew through its million dollar goal in just two weeks, and the Robin became a minor hit when it started shipping in February of last year.

With the promise of continued software support until February of 2018, the Robin should still see the full two-year lifespan that’s expected of most smartphones, though it’s still a bit sad to see such an interesting device going by the wayside.

Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

