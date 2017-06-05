Moto Z Play and Nextbit Robin pick up Android 7.1.1 upgrades

When budget Android smartphones hit the market, they don’t often come with the promise of lots of future updates. Motorola has done well in the past with this, and startup Nextbit pushed well over a dozen updates to the Robin. Now, both of these companies are pushing Google’s latest OS to very affordable and solid Android smartphones ─ the Nextbit Robin and Moto Z Play.

Android 7.1.1 first debuted on the Google Pixel toward the end of last year and brings along a handful of stability and performance improvements, as well as some big improvements in power efficiency. To date, only a handful of smartphones have been updated to this version, and these two are certainly some of the most affordable to date to get it.

On the Moto Z Play, this update comes with the June 1st security patch, “stability improvements,” and the inclusion of Google’s Duo video calling app as a system application as well. The update also supports Moto Mods version 2.0, presumably for use with Motorola’s new releases. Motorola also appears to be preparing the same update for the Moto X Play in India with the same changelog, sans Moto Mods and with they May security patch.

INTRODUCTION We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto Z Play. This update brings important improvements to your phone. For more information on Motorola updates and repairs, visit us at www.motorola.com/mymotoz. NOTE: You cannot downgrade to a previous software version after installing this update. ENHANCEMENTS This update introduces changes including the following: Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat: Many enhancements including new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features.

Video calling: Duo is a one-to-one video calling app for everyone – designed to be simple, reliable and fun so you never miss a moment.

Android security: Includes the updates of Android security patches until June 1st 2017.

Stability improvements: Includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your phone.

Moto Mods™ support: Updates the Moto Mods platform to the version 2.0.

As for the Nextbit Robin, 7.1.1 is as simple as just a standard update. Nextbit nor Razer have made any new additions to the OS outside of what Google has changed, at least as far as we know so far. That means Robin owners can expect some improvements to battery life and overall stability, but not much more. The April 1st security update is also included and the update weighs in at 560MB. The OTA should be able for all now, but factory images are also available for download.