9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus $200, Harman Kardon Soundsticks (refurb) $100, DJI Mavic Pro $889, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Moto G5 Plus 32GB Android Smartphone now down to $200 shipped

Harman Kardon Refurb Speakers: Soundsticks $100+, more

DJI Mavic Pro 4K Drone is on sale for $889 shipped at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs for $155 shipped (Reg. $230)

BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Daily Deals: APC 600VA UPS w/ Battery Backup $44, SanDisk 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $22, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours

Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology

LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase