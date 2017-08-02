9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus $200, Harman Kardon Soundsticks (refurb) $100, DJI Mavic Pro $889, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto G5 Plus 32GB Android Smartphone now down to $200 shipped
Harman Kardon Refurb Speakers: Soundsticks $100+, more
DJI Mavic Pro 4K Drone is on sale for $889 shipped at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs for $155 shipped (Reg. $230)
BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: APC 600VA UPS w/ Battery Backup $44, SanDisk 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $22, more
- PNY 7800mAh Portable PowerPack $5 (Reg. $14), more
- Revive those old headphones with this Bluetooth transmitter for $20
- BLACK+DECKER 8-Cup Food Processor for $17 shipped (Reg. $28)
- RAVPower 27000mAh Power Bank w/ built-in AC Outlet $139, more
- Crock-Pot’s best-selling 6 Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker for $32 shipped
- Sony’s premium 7.1-Ch. Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer + Chromecast $469 (Reg. $750)
- Amazon offers up to 50% off adidas MLS gear: Jacket $60, Jerseys from $7, more
- Add HomeKit-enabled Light Switches from Koogeek to your setup from $34
- WALTR 2 Lets You Transfer Movies and Music Wirelessly Without iTunes: $20 (Orig. $40)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Trimaginator, Banner Saga, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends $10, For Honor $30, more
- $1 HD Movie Rentals: ‘Logan’ and ‘Allied’ (Reg. $6)
- Amazon offers a 4-pack of Cree 60W Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $8
- VUDU $0.10 movie rentals include Kill Bill, The Man From UNCLE and more
- Dyson DC34 Cordless Hand Vacuum drops to $100 shipped (Reg. $170)
- Carter’s summer shorts flash sale is up to 70% off: kids shorts, shirts and more
- TOMS takes an extra 25% off: handbags, totes, and backpacks for back-to-school
- Sperry is up to 50% off with a two-day Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
- Grab 100 Velcro ties for $6 Prime shipped, because your messy life needs it
- Peter Millar End of the Season Sale takes up to 50% off apparel and accessories
- Apple’s popular 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB gets a $50 discount to $279 (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked from $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. up to $929)
- Apple’s new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro $50 off at Best Buy, from $600 shipped
- Anker’s iPhone 7/6/s 2200mAh Battery Case drops to $27 for 9to5Toys readers
- Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy 25% off w/ this promo code
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is back-to-school-ready for $950
- Best Buy will give you up to $450 worth of store credit for your old MacBook
- LIMBO is a must-play at 50% off on iOS and Mac, from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- Banner Saga 1 & 2 on iOS now matching lowest prices ever at $5 ea. (Reg. $10)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology
LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase
- D-Link’s new AC2600 MU-MIMO Router is available now with SmartBeam tracking
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
- CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
- The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month
- Skagen Signatur Hybrid Smartwatch sports a stylish, feature-rich design
- BuzzFeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
- The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure