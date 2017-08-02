Honeywell Lyric Round, Lyric T5, Lyric T6 Pro thermostats now work with Google Home

Although Nest may be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about smart thermostats, Honeywell is another popular brand that’s known for its Lyric and Lyric Round offerings. Today, Honeywell has announced that its entire Lyric lineup of thermostats is now fully compatible with Google Home.

Honeywell has been hard at work on growing its “Works With Honeywell” program, and Google Home is now joining the likes of Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT that are already part of said program.

You might remember similar a Google Home & Honeywell compatibility announcement from January, but prior to today, Google Home only worked with Honeywell’s Total Connect Comfort thermostat.

With Google Home support, Honeywell users will be able to say the commands you might expect — like “Ok Google, set the temperature to 72-degrees” — to easily control their thermostat. With this integration, you don’t have to open an app or physically walk over to your thermostat like someone who’s stuck living in, say, 2014.

Per Honeywell’s Vice President of IoT Partner Programs:

Now with out Google Home integration, we’re thrilled to have the first thermostats integrated with every major smart hub. It is another way we are helping consumers more easily bring smart technology into their homes and lives, regardless of how they want to get started.

Specifically, today’s announcement of Google Home support covers the Honeywell Lyric Round, Lyric T5, and the Lyric T6 Pro, just in case you might be in the market for a new smart thermostat and you’re considering Honeywell — these models are probably good options.

