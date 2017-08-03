Skype 8.3 Android app update brings dark theme, better organization, activity indicators

Skype was in the news yesterday for gaining integration with PayPal for sending/receiving payments within the app, and we’re talking about it yet again as the Microsoft-owned communication app is being updated to version 8.3 on Android.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

This latest Skype update brings along three main changes, with the first of those being two new themes – Light and Dark. These are different from the previously available chat themes, as they change the entire UI rather than conversations between contacts. Light is the default theme that Skype’s been rocking for a while now, but Dark makes everything quite a bit sleeker and easier on the eyes.

Also being added to the Skype app is better organization for all of your conversations. Skype previously showed chats based on recent activity with them, and while you can still view them this way, you now have the option to categorize them by unread and active.

Lastly, activity indicators show a small green icon next to an ongoing chat so you can see if that contact is currently online.

Skype 8.3 for Android is making its way to the Google Play Store now, but if you don’t want to bother waiting and would like to get the update this very second, you can also download the APK file. If you need help with this, we’ve got a step-by-step guide you can follow for downloading and installing that APK in no time at all.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: