The Essential Phone is now listed at Best Buy; Sprint version costs $750

The Essential Phone was met with hype and excitement (at least in the tech community) following its announcement in late May, but with updates on the phone being few and far between and top executives within the company calling it quits, Essential needs to make a move before it’s too late. Thankfully, it looks like we just got one step closer to the Essential Phone’s imminent launch.

Best Buy now has the Essential Phone (PH-1) listed on its website (via Android Police) — including both the unlocked version of the device as well as the Sprint variant.

Similar to Essential’s website, the unlocked PH-1 costs $699, but Sprint customers will have to pay a few bucks more thanks to an increased price of $750. That’s a good chunk of change, but this total cost will obviously be more manageable thanks to monthly payment plans that Sprint offers.

Both the unlocked and Sprint versions are available in Black Moon and Pure White. As a quick refresher, the Essential Phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch 1440p bezel-less display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP rear cameras, 128GB of internal storage, a 3,040 mAh battery, and a stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat.

There’s still no word as to when the Essential Phone will be released, and while the Best Buy listing is encouraging to see, the “Coming Soon” message that accompanies it doesn’t offer any real info as to when we can expect Essential to finally release the device. Our guess is that it’ll be sooner rather than later, but at this point, all we can do is wait and see.

