Samsung Galaxy S8 Active up for pre-order tomorrow, exclusive to AT&T for $28/month

After its fair share of leaks over the past few weeks, Samsung has today officially revealed the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The rugged Android smartphone brings a lot of what the standard S8 brings in a more durable frame, but only if you happen to be a customer of AT&T.

Samsung’s standard Galaxy S8 is a pretty impressive device, and the S8 Active plays off of that well. It offers the same Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage as the original, as well as that excellent 5.8-inch SuperAMOLED display found on the standard S8. Where the Active differs is in its design. While the display is the same size, resolution, and ratio, it’s no longer curved, and has slightly thicker bezels too.

Further, the S8 Active has a strong design “constructed with military-grade materials, making it shatter, dust and water-resistant.” While the standard S8 has the same water/dust resistant rating, the same can’t be said about the shatter resistance the Active variant packs.

AT&T will be the exclusive carrier of the S8 Active, as in years past, and will offer the phone in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold, both selling for $28.34/month on AT&T Next. Pre-orders start tomorrow from AT&T’s website, and in-store availability starting on August 11th. The carrier is also offering several deals with the phone, including discounts on Samsung Gear devices.