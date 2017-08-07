Samsung Galaxy S8 Active up for pre-order tomorrow, exclusive to AT&T for $28/month

After its fair share of leaks over the past few weeks, Samsung has today officially revealed the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The rugged Android smartphone brings a lot of what the standard S8 brings in a more durable frame, but only if you happen to be a customer of AT&T.
The best gifts for Android users
Samsung’s standard Galaxy S8 is a pretty impressive device, and the S8 Active plays off of that well. It offers the same Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage as the original, as well as that excellent 5.8-inch SuperAMOLED display found on the standard S8. Where the Active differs is in its design. While the display is the same size, resolution, and ratio, it’s no longer curved, and has slightly thicker bezels too.
Further, the S8 Active has a strong design “constructed with military-grade materials, making it shatter, dust and water-resistant.” While the standard S8 has the same water/dust resistant rating, the same can’t be said about the shatter resistance the Active variant packs.
AT&T will be the exclusive carrier of the S8 Active, as in years past, and will offer the phone in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold, both selling for $28.34/month on AT&T Next. Pre-orders start tomorrow from AT&T’s website, and in-store availability starting on August 11th. The carrier is also offering several deals with the phone, including discounts on Samsung Gear devices.
Starting tomorrow, AT&T* customers can visit att.com/galaxys8active to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, a Galaxy smartphone that offers a durable premium solution for life’s everyday missteps. Designed around a metal frame with an improved, rugged structure, this device is shock-, shatter-, water-, and dust-resistant. The smartphone will be available in stores on Aug. 11 in either Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold. For a limited time, the latest Galaxy S8 Active device will be exclusively available from AT&T.
Customers can take advantage of all of the following offers when they purchase the Galaxy S8 Active or any of the latest Galaxy Smartphones – Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ – on AT&T Next with eligible wireless service:
- Get a Galaxy S8 FREE when you add a new line on AT&T Next® and add DIRECTV,
- Get $500 towards a Samsung TV purchased online when you buy an eligible smartphone on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV,
- Get a Samsung Gear S2 for 99-cents or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a 2-year agreement when you purchase the smartphone on AT&T Next,
- Get up to $200 in credits when you buy the eligible smartphone on AT&T Next and trade in an eligible smartphone.
“Only AT&T is offering you access to entertainment on your terms with Samsung Galaxy S8 Active starting this week,” said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T. “With the combination of its rugged and durable design and instant access to the DIRECTV NOW app, you can stream movies and TV at the pool, the beach or on the ski slopes anytime and anywhere.”
“Our new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is designed with tested durability and strength to address the needs of consumers who need a more rugged device for their lifestyle,” said Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. “We are thrilled to introduce the fifth-generation Galaxy Active, which offers the best of Galaxy features in a tougher package.”
The Galaxy S8 Active delivers advanced entertainment features that everyone can enjoy, including hard-working parents, corporate athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. From virtually anywhere, your entertainment can always be within reach. Designed with even more resilience, this smartphone is built to withstand almost anything with its military-grade, dust and water-resistance body and shatter resistant screen.
Features of the Galaxy S8 Active:
- Durable Design – Constructed with military-grade materials for the utmost durability. This shatter, dust and water-resistant smartphone has a metal frame and bumper to protect against shock, abrasion, tilting or twisting. The back cover also has a rugged, tough texture for a secure grip.
- Meet Bixby – Bixby is a smarter way to use your Galaxy S8 Active with an intelligent interface that learns from you to help you get more done. Bixby includes intelligent vision, voice, a personalized home page and smart reminders. It’s like having a personal and intelligent voice assistant at your fingertips.
- Activity Zone – With a simple swipe or press of a button, the Hello Bixby home screen greets you with quick access to active lifestyle features such as a stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight. This makes Bixby a great companion for your outdoor adventures.
- Expansive Screen & Durability – A shatter-resistant screen that provides a protective layer for the 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display. The screen’s 18.5:9 aspect ratio provides an expansive display making the device easier to hold, so you can enjoy bright, vivid colors while watching your favorite shows and movies on DIRECTV NOW.
- Long-lasting Battery – A battery that won’t slow you down. You can power up wirelessly with a large 4,000 mAh battery.
- Smart Camera – Samsung’s best smartphone camera is now even smarter. The advanced 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera and 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera deliver bright, sharp photos, even in low-light conditions.
- Strong Security – The Galaxy S8 Active is secured from the “chip up” with Samsung Knox, the defense-grade mobile security platform designed to protect the integrity of the device. It also offers a selection of biometric features such as fingerprint and iris scanners. Samsung Knox has become a trusted and robust security solution with 29 governments trusting it to secure their workforce.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T Next for $28.34 for 30 months when you have eligible service.
The Galaxy S8 Active from AT&T comes ready with the DIRECTV NOW app. That makes it easy for AT&T Unlimited PlusSM and AT&T Unlimited ChoiceSM customers to watch their favorite movies and shows on the brilliant, expansive 5.8-inch display for as little as $10 more a month, after a $25 a month video credit.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is the latest 5G Evolution capable device, giving you a taste of the future of connectivity with our 5G Evolution technology in parts of Austin and Indianapolis, and in over 20 major metros by the end of the year.
With 5G Evolution, we’re aggressively deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology, and laying the foundation on our path to 5G while standards are being finalized.
The Galaxy S8 Active gives you access to voice over LTE (VoLTE), making it possible to take advantage of certain AT&T services including:
- AT&T NumberSyncSM – Gives customers more ways to use their smartphone number on any compatible device, even when you don’t have your phone handy.
- AT&T Wi-Fi Calling – Allows you to talk and text from almost anywhere you can get an active Wi-Fi connection.
- AT&T HD VoiceSM – Provides crystal clear call quality with reduced background noise.
- AT&T Video Calling – Let’s you make and receive HD Voice calls combined with real-time video.
- Advanced Messaging – Allows you to send high-resolution photos and larger video files, up to 10MB per attachment.
- AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk – Makes it possible for customers to quickly communicate with coworkers and work teams over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.
In addition, with HD Voice capable devices like the Galaxy S8 Active, you can download free apps like AT&T Mobile Security & Call Protect to help you gain more control over nuisance calls and help you avoid downloading unsafe apps and files.
For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, go to att.com/galaxys8active or visit one of our 5,000+ stores or Business Premier online.